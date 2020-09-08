PLA move in Ladakh is part of Beijing plan to destabilize India

Communist China’s moves in Ladakh and the South China Sea are based on a so-called historical construct followed by aggression by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). If a Green Line crafted in 1960 by then paramount leader Mao Zedong is the PLA objective in Ladakh, it is the nine, 10 or 11 dash line (depends on political convenience) with a dubious historical basis in Sino-French war is the target of the Red army in the South China Sea. The PLA enemy in the South China Sea is a competing super-power US for backing a wantaway Taiwan with ASEAN looking the other way, the adversary in Ladakh adjoining sensitive and restive Tibet and Xinjiang is a rising power India with its neighbours cosy with Beijing.

Although the ambitious western theatre commander of PLA, Zhao Zongqi, portrayed Indian Army as an aggressor or a warmonger after Monday’s clash at Rezang La -Rechin La ridgeline, the fact is that Indian troops are only preventing the Chinese to reach its outrageous Green Line claim in the south of Pangong Tso. The Indian Army did the same on August 29-30, 2020 and at the same spot. It is quite evident that there is a short term and a long-term context to the latest clash and commanders on the ground know it.

Clearly the latest PLA aggression is to teach the Indian Army a lesson for using Special Frontier Force, largely comprised off Tibetans in exile, on the front line in the August clash. What has upset Beijing the most is that the sacrifice of a Tibetan SFF JCO Nyima Tenzin in the battle on August 29-30 has become a rallying point for Tibetans all over the world and sparked a new life of resistance to the Chinese occupation. To make the matters worse was that SFF proved their worth in high mountainous terrain.

However, the long-term Communist China objective is to destabilize India by putting continuous pressure on the 3488 km Line of Actual Control (LAC), fully knowing its impact on Indian polity and on the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On August 12, 2013, Shyam Saran, a China expert and then Chairman of National Security Advisory Board, had submitted a report to then Prime Minister’s Office that advocated increased patrolling of the LAC by Indian Army and Indo-Tibetan Border. Saran said while the patrolling points (65 in Ladakh) within the Indian LAC were identified by the China Study group, there was a need for the Indian Army and the ITBP to patrol till the actual LAC as there were gaps between the points and the perceived line. While admitting the patrolling terrain was difficult, the former foreign secretary pointed to increased PLA activity in these areas due to upgrade in border infrastructure by China.

Essentially what Saran in context of the April-May 2013 PLA intrusion in Depsang Bulge meant was that PLA had the option of nibbling the LAC due to lack of Indian patrolling till the perceived LAC. The 2013 intrusion has ensured that the Indian forces virtually cannot patrol points 10 to 13 with the PLA sitting on the mouth of the bulge at Raki Nullah. The PLA aggression in the past four months in East Ladakh has left Narendra Modi government no option but to militarily contest the PLA nibbling of the LAC or lose political equity by ceding territory to Communist China.

India today is facing a triple whammy from China. Firstly, its economy has shrunk 23 per cent in the first quarter due to coronavirus pandemic that has origins in Wuhan in China with the world still debating who to hold accountable for this virus war as it involves Beijing. Secondly, the economic cost of putting the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force on warlike alert with emergency purchases is humongous and mounting each day. It is quite evident that as the Chinese economy can afford this deployment, it would like to tire out Indian Army and economically bleed India until such time status quo ante is restored in Ladakh. The PLA is an expert in tiring out the enemy tactics since the Korean war. Thirdly, it is using its all-weather ally Pakistan to provoke India on the Line of Control (LOC) through cross border firing and terrorist infiltration. Had it not been for umbilical ties between India and the Nepalese army, Beijing had been successful in aggravating the fourth dimension to bleed India.

While the PLA attention is today diverted on two fronts with the US activating the Indo-China with Australia and slow to rise Japan, India will feel more military pressure in Ladakh if a weak regime comes to power in Washington. Europe is still to understand the rise of China with its close economically Germany still living in the guilt of its past and far removed from joining hands with other power France. The big picture for India appears to be grim at the moment in the context of China but the country will be in pole position of Formula 1 circuit if it can ride over this round of Chinese checkers.