Home / India News / Plasma therapy saved my life, says Delhi health minister after beating Covid-19

Plasma therapy saved my life, says Delhi health minister after beating Covid-19

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said he would donate his plasma as soon as medical protocol will allow.

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 19:57 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Delhi government has been backing plasma therapy as an effective line of treatment for Covid-19. (Representative photo/REUTERS)

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said plasma therapy saved him from Covid-19 and pledged to donate his plasma.

“With good wishes of everyone I am recovering at home now. Plasma bank announcement by Hon’ble CM @ArvindKejriwal is a revolutionary step. Plasma therapy saved my life from Corona virus and I pledge to donate my plasma as soon as medical protocols will allow,” Jain tweeted.

The minister was discharged from hospital on June 26, 12 days after he was admitted to hospital with high-grade fever and a drop in his oxygen saturation levels.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that his government will set up a plasma bank to help Covid-19 patients in the national capital which is likely to be the first such bank in the country.



The plasma of a cured patient is considered to carry virus-fighting antibodies which boost the immune system’s response to the disease. Plasma is the almost-clear liquid left behind after red and white blood cells and platelets are removed from the blood.

The plasma bank which will operate on the lines of a blood bank will be set up in the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) hospital in south Delhi.

Patients admitted in both government and private hospitals can avail of the services but it has to be recommended by a doctor, Kejriwal said.

Last week, Kejriwal had said that plasma therapy helped reduce the Covid-19 death rate by more than 50% in Delhi’s LNJP hospital.

