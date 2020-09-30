Plea in SC seeks CBI probe into Hathras gang rape case

The gang rape of a dalit woman in Hathras and her death sparked protests in different parts of the country on Wednesday. (PTI)

A plea was filed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a special investigation team (SIT) into the Hathras gang rape case alleging failure by the Uttar Pradesh authorities in dealing with the matter.

The petition filed by a social activist, Satyama Dubey and two lawyers Vishal Thakre and Rudra Pratap Yadav claimed that grave injustice was done to the victim and her family who belonged to Scheduled Caste as her body was cremated by the police personnel without the consent of the family members.

“Police personnel after getting the dead body of deceased cremated the same without the consent of the family members of the deceased. Police authorities have not performed their duties towards the victim and (are) trying to shield the accused persons. Grave injustice had been done to the victim and the system is silent on the issue,” the petition said.

The victim, a 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gang raped and brutalized by four upper caste men on September 14 and breathed her last on September 29 at Delhi’s Safdurjung hospital.

Her body was allegedly cremated by Uttar Pradesh police in a hurry in the early hours of Wednesday without the consent of the family members though the UP police has refuted this claim.

The plea in the Supreme Court also sought a transfer of the trial in the case from UP to Delhi.

“The case may be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation or an SIT be formed to investigate the matter under a sitting or retired Supreme Court or High Court Judge, (and) trial of the matter may be transferred from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi,” the petitioners prayed.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Adityanath said a fast-track court will handle the case for speedy justice.