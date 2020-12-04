Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Farmers blocking essential services, increasing Covid-19 threat: Petition filed in Supreme Court

Farmers blocking essential services, increasing Covid-19 threat: Petition filed in Supreme Court

Apart from increasing community spread risk, the gathering is blocking essential supply to the city, the petition said seeking removal of the protesting farmers from Capital borders.

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 16:56 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Farmers rest during a sit-in protest at Delhi-UP border over Centre's farm reform laws, in New Delhi, Friday. (PTI)

A petition seeking immediate removal or dispersal of the mass gathering of farmers at Delhi borders has been submitted to the Supreme Court on Friday as the farmers’ ongoing protest entered its 9th day.

“It is pertinent to note that in view of the prevention of the community spread of the pandemic disease Coronavirus, it is very necessary to remove the gathering,” the plea said. “This protest is further blocking the roads for all emergency/medical services which are very much required to be supplied with the territory of Delhi in order to stop the spread of coronavirus as the cases of coronavirus patients are increasing rapidly in Delhi and many people were frequently travelling to Delhi from different states to get treatment in big government hospitals situated in Delhi,” the petition further added.

As another round of talks between farmer representatives and Union ministers are scheduled to be held on December 5, the protest is going on, though agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday urged the farmers to withdraw their protests.

The public interest litigation, filed by advocate Om Prakash Parihar, said the protesters should be shifted to some other place and they should be made to abide by Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.



“Though the Police has allotted a dedicated place for the protestors to protest peacefully, the protesters are not shifting/moving to the allotted place and in order to create trouble for the commuters they have blocked the borders. Furthermore, owing to their large number of protestors, the police is not able to control such a large gathering,” the PIL said.

Security personnel at border points - Singhu, Tikri, Chilla and Ghazipur - stand guard, as the ongoing protests entered their ninth day on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police suggested alternative routes to commuters entering or exiting the city.

Security personnel remained deployed at Singhu, Tikri, Chilla and Ghazipur border points as farmers continued their protests on Friday. Several routes in and around the Capital are closed on Friday and vehicles are allowed in some other routes under restrictions.The Delhi Traffic Police on Twitter informed commuters about the closure of Singhu, Lampur, Auchandi, Safiabad, Piao Maniyari, and Saboli borders. National Highway-44 is also closed on both sides. Chilla border on Noida link road and Ghazipur border on National Highway-24 too are shut.

Tikri and Jharoda borders are closed for any traffic movement while Badusarai border is open only for light motor vehicles like cars and two wheelers. Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheelers.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India begins talks with Luxembourg firm on cold chain for Covid vaccine
Dec 04, 2020 15:53 IST
Farmers blocking services, increasing Covid-19 threat: PIL in SC
Dec 04, 2020 16:56 IST
Centre has no vaccine roadmap for poor, says Congress after all-party meet
Dec 04, 2020 16:09 IST
Covid vaccine could be ready in next few weeks, says PM Modi
Dec 04, 2020 16:14 IST

latest news

Delhi school events: SMGSSS organises inter-school online event Sparkle
Dec 04, 2020 16:56 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Petition in Supreme Court asking for removal of protesting farmers at Delhi border and all the latest news
Dec 04, 2020 16:58 IST
Touch deprivation: Skin hunger is hard to satiate while social distancing
Dec 04, 2020 16:55 IST
Former MLA’s initiative, citizen participation protects 85-acre urban reserve forest land in Pune
Dec 04, 2020 16:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.