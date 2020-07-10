Plea in Supreme Court seeks CBI probe in killing of Vikas Dubey’s aides in encounters

Sections
Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter near Kanpur on Friday morning. The gangster was being brought by the Uttar Pradesh Police from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh where he was arrested on Thursday.

By Murali Krishnan | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prabhat Mishra, one of the aides of gangster Vikas Dubey, who was gunned down in Kanpur when he tried to flee from the police custody. (Pic courtesy: UP Police)

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed before the Supreme Court on Friday seeking CBI probe into the killing of five of Vikas Dubey’s aides by the Uttar Pradesh Police. All the five men were gunned down in encounter.

The plea, which was filed before Dubey was killed today in an alleged encounter, also raised concerns that the gangster from Uttar Pradesh too might suffer the same fate.

The petitioner Ghaynshyam Upadhyay, therefore, prayed that Dubey should be given adequate security so that he is dealt with as per the law.

“Killing of accused by police in the name of encounter is against the rule of law and serious violation of human right and this is nothing short of Talibanisation of the country,” the petition stated.



Dubey was killed in an encounter near Kanpur on Friday morning. The gangster was being brought by the Uttar Pradesh Police from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh where he was arrested on Thursday.

The police said that the convoy in which Dubey was travelling met with an accident. They said that Dubey tried to flee after a vehicle of the convoy overturned and was gunned down in a field.

Dubey was being chased since the killing of eight policemen by his men in Bikru village near Kanpur.

The police, during their investigation and chase, identified key aides of Dubey who were killed in separate encounters in different cities of Uttar Pradesh.

While on July 3 - the day eight policemen were killed - two of his associates, Prem Prakash Pandey and Atul Dubey, were killed by police in an encounter in Kanpur, on July 8 the police killed another aide, Amar Dubey, who carried a reward of Rs 50,000, in Maudaha village in Hamirpur district.

On July 9, two more aides of gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in connection with the Kanpur ambush, were killed in separate encounters in Kanpur and Etawah districts.

Prabhat Mishra was killed in Kanpur when he tried to flee from police custody, and another aide of Vikas Dubey, Praveen alias Bauwa Dubey, was shot dead in an encounter in Etawah. Mishra was arrested from Faridabad on Wednesday.

