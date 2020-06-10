Plea seeks action against govt for ‘non-compliance’ of J&K 4G order

The mobile internet in Jammu and Kashmir has been restricted to low-speed 2G services since the government eased a communications blackout imposed in August last year. (PTI File Photo)

A non-governmental organisation (NGO) has sought contempt proceedings against the Centre and the local administration for “non-compliance” with the Supreme Court’s May 11 order directing constitution of a special committee to review internet restrictions in Jammu & Kashmir.

In its plea filed on Monday, the Foundation of Media Professionals, the NGO, said the mobile internet speed was being restricted to 2G on flimsy grounds. “29 days have elapsed since the Supreme Court directed the special committee to ‘immediately’ determine the ‘necessity’ of the continuation of restrictions on internet access in Jammu & Kashmir. However, to the best of the petitioner’s knowledge, no action has been taken by the special committee to consider the necessity and proportionality of the ongoing blanket mobile internet speed,” the plea said.

The Supreme Court on May 11 directed constituted of the panel comprising high-level government officers to examine a separate plea for the restoration of the high speed 4G mobile internet services and the necessity to allow faster internet in certain areas.

The NGO first approached the Supreme Court in April challenging the Jammu & Kashmir administration March 26 order restricting internet speed to 2G. It had sought restoration of the 4G internet services, saying patients, doctors, and the general public were unable to access the latest information, guidelines, advisories and restrictions about Covid-19 because of the low mobile internet speed.

The mobile internet has been restricted to low-speed 2G services since the government eased a communications blackout imposed in August last year. The blackout was among a series of sweeping measures taken to prevent protests against the Centre’s move to divest J&K of its special status and to divide it into two Union territories.