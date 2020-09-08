Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Kangana Ranaut responds to drugs probe against her with an offer to minister

Kangana Ranaut responds to drugs probe against her with an offer to minister

While addressing the media in Mumbai on Tuesday, home minister Deshmukh said Adhyayan, was once in a relationship with Ranaut and had alleged that she used to take drugs and had also forced him to consume the substances.

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 19:41 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Actor Kangana Ranaut response comes against the backdrop of the government threatening to investigate her for use of drugs and the BMC sending her notice for alleged unauthorised construction by her office. (IANS)

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday said that she was willing to go through drug test and an investigation into her call log after Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh ordered a probe into the alleged drug claims made by Adhyayan Suman – the former boyfriend of actor Kangana Ranaut – in an interview three years ago.

“I am more than happy to oblige Mumbai Police and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Please do my drug tests, investigate my call records if you find any links to drug peddlers ever I will accept my mistake and leave Mumbai forever, looking forward to meeting you,” Kangana Ranaut tweeted.

While addressing the media in Mumbai on Tuesday, home minister Deshmukh said Adhyayan, who was once in a relationship with Ranaut, had alleged that she used to take drugs and had also forced him to consume the substances.

“The Mumbai Police will investigate this matter,” the home minister said.



The issue was raised by Shiv Sena legislators Pratap Sarnaik and Sunil Prabhu, Deshmukh in the Maharashtra legislative assembly on Tuesday.

Deshmukh also said that Mumbai Police would conduct an investigation into the death by suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik three years ago.

Naik, in his suicide note, had named a few persons, including a news channel’s editor, who allegedly did not pay his dues worth several crores of rupees, according to the deceased’s kin.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty arrested, says NCB
Sep 08, 2020 19:38 IST
5 missing civilians from Arunachal found in China, says Kiren Rijiju
Sep 08, 2020 17:50 IST
‘India fired first’: China repeats after New Delhi says PLA fired near Pangong Tso
Sep 08, 2020 16:32 IST
Farmer gets electricity bill of over Rs 3 crore for 2 months. This followed
Sep 08, 2020 18:48 IST

latest news

Teachers in Bosnian village build open-air classroom to teach children safely
Sep 08, 2020 19:41 IST
Air pollution can intensify Covid-19
Sep 08, 2020 19:41 IST
China detains Australian journalist, intimidates two more to flee
Sep 08, 2020 19:39 IST
Shinzo Abe redefined India-Japan ties | Opinion
Sep 08, 2020 19:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.