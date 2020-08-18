Sections
Home / India News / PM asks citizens to share their ideas for Episode 68 of Mann Ki Baat

The 68th edition of PM Modi’s radio programme, which is hosted by the Prime Minister on the final Sunday of every month, will be aired on August 30.

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 11:46 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'Mann Ki Baat' to be aired on August 30. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for ideas and inputs on topics that can be picked up during his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat on the last Sunday of this month.

The 68th edition of PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat programme will be aired on August 30.

The Prime Minister tweeted on Tuesday to ask people to send their inputs by writing to him using NaMo or MyGov App or by recording their messages by calling on 1800-11-7800. Phone lines have been opened from August 10.

“What do you think should be discussed during this month’s #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 30th?” he asked on Twitter.



In his previous Mann Ki Baat episode, whose date coincided with the Kargil Vijay Diwas, PM Modi asked citizens to remember soldiers who fought valiantly against Pakistan’s forces during the Kargil War. He also said that despite efforts to establish cordial relations Pakistan remained resolute in pushing cross-border terrorism.

PM Modi also reminded citizens to not let their guard down amid the rising cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). He said that it is necessary to wear masks when outside and asked those who think wearing them is troublesome to reflect upon the amount of time frontline workers have to spend in a day wearing masks. He reiterated that people need to follow all precautions to prevent Covid-19.

The PM asked citizens to visit - www.gallantryawards.gov.in - and share stories of valour with young citizens to inspire them.

(With inputs from ANI)

