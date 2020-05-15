PM, Bill Gates talk global cooperation to beat pandemic

Weeks after Microsoft founder Bill Gates praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his measures to contain Covid-19, the two had an interaction via video conference on Thursday evening. A statement by the Prime Minister’s Office said Gates, who is the co-founder of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, discussed the “the importance of global coordination on scientific innovation and R&D to combat the pandemic’’.

The statement said Gates discussed the Aarogya Setu app and its role in tackling Covid 19.

“India’s unique model of last-mile health service delivery in rural areas, dissemination of the effective contact-tracing mobile app developed by government of India, and above all by leveraging India’s massive pharmaceutical capacity to scale-up the production of vaccines and therapeutics upon their discovery. They agreed that given India’s willingness and capacity to contribute to global efforts, particularly for benefit of fellow developing countries, it was important for India to be included in the ongoing global discussions for coordinating responses to the pandemic,’’ said the statement.

PM Modi is reported to have suggested that the Gates Foundation could take the lead in analyzing the changes in the post pandemic world – in lifestyle, economic organisation, social behaviour, modes of disseminating education and healthcare --and the associated technological challenges.

In his letter last month, Bill Gates had told the Prime Minister, ``Grateful to see that you’re seeking to balance public health imperatives with the need to ensure adequate social protection for all Indians.’’