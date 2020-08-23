Sections
‘PM imposed lockdown to protect people, Kamal Nath imposed it on common man’s entry to secretariat’: Scindia

Scindia was addressing a gathering at Phoolbagh Maidan in Gwalior, his home turf, on the occasion of the launch of the party’s 3-day membership campaign in Gwalior-Chambal region on Saturday.

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 10:51 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Bhopal

File photo: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed lockdown restrictions on the country to save lives of people from coronavirus but then Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath imposed the lockdown on common man’s entry to the state secretariat.

The state is supposed to witness the bypolls by mid-October to 27 assembly constituencies 16 of which lie in Gwalior-Chambal region.

As the BJP leaders claimed on Saturday, as many as 5,000 Congress workers and office-bearers joined the BJP in presence of Scindia, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, state BJP president VD Sharma and state home minister Narottam Mishra.



Scindia said, “Kamal Nath ji was ahead of Modi ji in imposing lockdown restrictions that he did 15 months prior to what Modi ji did. But whereas Modi ji imposed the lockdown restrictions on the country to save lives of people from coronavirus, Kamal Nath ji imposed it on common man’s entry to the state secretariat Vallabh Bhavan.”

He said people had voted the Congress to power in 2018 assembly elections with a lot of expectations that they would see an honest and transparent government and that it would fulfil their aspirations but there was rampant corruption in the government. Public couldn’t have access to Vallabh Bhavan (state secretariat) but industrialists and businessmen were seen inside it, he added.

Scindia said Congress, for the first time, won as many as 26 seats out of 34 seats in Gwalior-Chambal region in the 2018 assembly elections. However, then Congress government didn’t fulfil the expectations and aspirations of people. Instead, it hurt the sentiments of people, he stated.

Scindia said, “I raised my voice for public and withdrew my support to the government to serve people of the state.”

Addressing the gathering, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “When Scindia ji raised his voice for people, then chief minister Kamal Nath asked him to take to streets. However, Scindia ji brought down the Congress government itself on the road. We will work together for the progress and development of Gwalior-Chambal region,” he added.

