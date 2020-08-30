Mann Ki Baat 68th edition live highlights: PM Modi urges startups to team up for making innovative toys locally

PM Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 68th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat and renewed his pitch for making India a self-reliant nation.

He made a special mention about the toys industry in the country and urged starups to team up and make toys for the entire world indigenously as “India has the talent and the ability to become a toy hub.” He also said that the new National Education Policy too focuses on toys for children to nurture their creativity and innovation quotient.

The Prime Minister hailed the role of dogs in leading security operations in the country, be it at an accident site or in assisting the bomb squad. Modi also asked the people to bring home dogs of Indian breeds whenever they next think of adopting a pet.

Here are the highlights from PM Modi’s 68th Mann Ki Baat address