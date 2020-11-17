Terrorism, Covid-19 vaccine, self-reliant India: What PM Modi said at 12th Brics summit 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed a virtual summit of the Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (Brics) grouping focussing on economic recovery amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Modi is participating in the virtual Brics summit with the theme “Global stability, shared security and innovative growth”. The summit’s agenda includes intra-Brics cooperation, key global issues such as reforming the multilateral system, measures to mitigate the impact of the pandemic, counter-terrorism cooperation, trade, health and energy, external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava tweeted.

This is the second time Modi and Xi are on the same virtual platform since the India-China border standoff emerged in the open in May.

Here are the latest updates:

> “We all are passengers in the same boat and the wind is rough,” Jinping said.

> Chinese president Xi Jinping is addressing the summit now.

> There is always a black sheep in the family, Russian president Vladimir Putin said commenting on Modi’s remark on terrorism.

> During its leadership of Brics, India will promote digital health and traditional medicine among Brics countries, Modi said.

> In his address, PM Modi briefly talked about the concept of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

> Due to the strength of India’s pharma sector, we were able to provide medicines to over 150 countries during Covid-lockdown era, PM Modi said adding that India’s vaccine production and delivery ability will help mankind in the same way.

> Lauding Russia’s leadership, Modi said several initiatives were taken to improve people-to-people connections such as Brics film festival, meetings of young scientists etc

> We have to ensure that the countries that support the terrorists are held accountable and this problem is tackled in an organised manner, PM Modi said.

> Terrorism is the biggest problem the world is facing today, said PM Modi.

> Reforms are required in IMF, WTO, WHO, PM Modi said.

> Questions are being raised on the effectiveness of global institutions. The main reason is because they have not changed with time, PM Modi said.

> India is a firm supporter of multilateralism. We have been firmly committed to the values of the United Nations, PM Modi said.

> This is the 75th anniversary of the United Nations. India has been a core supporter of multi-laterism & in Indian tradition, the entire world is considered a family. Our commitment towards UN’s values has been paramount, PM Modi said.

> The theme of this BRICS Summit is Global Stability, Shared Security and Innovative Growth is not just contemporary but also futuristic. The world is seeing major geostrategic changes, effects of which will continue on stability, security and growth: PM Modi