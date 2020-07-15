Sections
Home / India News / ‘Skill, re-skill, upskill’: PM Modi shares mantra to stay relevant on World Youth Skills Day

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 11:35 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

PM Modi address digital conclave on World Youth Skills Day (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the coronavirus pandemic has presented new challenges for the world which everyone needs to be prepared for.

Addressing a digital conclave on World Youth Skills Day, PM Modi also presented a new mantra for the youth which will help them stay relevant in the time of crisis and empower them.

“This day is dedicated to your skills. The millennial youth’s biggest strength is acquiring new skills,” PM Modi said.

“Covid-19 has changed the nature of jobs, and then there is new technology which has impacted our lives too. Our youth have to adopt new skills,” he added.



The prime minister then said that it is very important to stay relevant in the current time so that people can not only earn their livelihoods, but also help others too. “The mantra to stay relevant is: Skill, re-skill and upskill.”

He further expanded on the idea. “Skill is something that you learn - like building a chair from a piece of wood. You increased the value of the wood by doing some value addition, and to stay relevant, you need to keep adding stuff to it. But it is important to expand our skill further. This is known as upskill,” PM Modi said.

He added that not only the youth, but anyone can tread the path - learn new things and keep enhancing their skills. “This will help make us self-reliant,” he said.

Many fields require people who have skills, especially in the health services sector, the prime minister said.

This day marks the fifth anniversary of the launch of Skill India Mission. The conclave has been organised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

WYSD is an event recognised by the United Nations and is celebrated on July 15 every year. It was designated by the General Assembly (UNGA) in 2014.

This year’s event is focussed on the importance of developing skilled youth.

