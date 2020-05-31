PM Modi addresses Mann Ki Baat, says more caution needed after lockdown ease

The Prime Minister had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown on March 24 as a precautionary measure to contain the infections. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday India needs to be more cautious after a major chunk of the economy has been opened up as he addressed his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat.

The Prime Minister’s address came on the final day of the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“With all the precautions, aeroplanes have started flying and the industry has started running gradually, meaning a large part of the economy has opened up. In such a situation, we need to be more vigilant,” PM Modi said on Mann Ki Baat.

“There should be a rule of two yards and people should use masks and as far as possible, stay inside. You must follow all these things and there should not be any slop in it,” PM Modi said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

His address came a day after the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of “all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning June 1”.

The Prime Minister had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown on March 24 as a precautionary measure to contain the infections. The lockdown was later extended thrice till May 31.

The 65th edition of Mann Ki Baat also comes a day after the one-year anniversary of the second term of the Modi government.

India recorded more than 8,000 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in a single day for the first time as the tally surged to 182,143 and death toll stood at 5,164, according to the Union health ministry.

Data showed there were 8,380 fresh Covid-19 cases, up from Saturday’s 7,964, and 193 fatalities in the last 24 hours. The number of deaths went down from 265 reported on Saturday, a day before the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown was scheduled to end.

The Prime Minister had focused on the situation prevailing in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic in his last Mann Ki Baat programme and urged people to help the poor, migrants and needy during the lockdown.

PM Modi had said that India’s fight against the coronavirus disease is “people-driven” and is being fought by the masses and the administration hand in hand.

And, he repeated his comment on Sunday’s Mann Ki Baat episode.