Home / India News / Live updates: PM Modi addresses nation through ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 11:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

This is the 72nd edition of PM Modi’s monthly radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’. (ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday. This is the last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address of the year 2020.

Watch PM Modi’s address live:

 

In the previous edition of the monthly radio programme, PM Modi had emphasised on strong, vibrant and active alumni network, and urged educational institutions to adopt innovative methods and develop creative platforms for engagement with alumni.

The Prime Minister said that a strong vibrant and active alumni network is needed not only in big Colleges and Universities but also in schools of our villages.



Here are the live updates from PM Modi’s address:

• 2021 will begin after four days. This is the last Mann Ki Baat of 2020.

• A lot of messages I received have last year’s struggles and new year’s resolution

