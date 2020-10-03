Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / PM Modi addresses public rally at Himachal Pradesh’s Solang after Atal tunnel inauguration in Rohtang

PM Modi addresses public rally at Himachal Pradesh’s Solang after Atal tunnel inauguration in Rohtang

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur and Union minister Anurag Thakur also attend the Solang Nala rally.

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 15:03 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Himachal Pradesh’s Solang after inaugurating the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang.

If small farmers wish to sell their produce in markets far away from their origin, they would be able to with the help of this tunnel and the farm bills that we passed, PM Modi said.

“Our country is bound to change for the better. An example of this is the introduction of farm bills. For us, the priority is our farmers, for earlier governments it was elections,” PM Modi said.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur and Union minister Anurag Thakur also attend the Solang Nala rally.

“With the construction of Atal Tunnel, the farmers of Lahaul-Spiti and Pangi, people associated with horticulture, cattle-rearers, students and traders will benefit,” he said in another address in Sissu in the morning.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi rues lack of strategic vision of past regimes for poor border infrastructure | Analysis
Oct 03, 2020 14:57 IST
Army chief, foreign secretary to seal shipping agreement and security ties with Myanmar
Oct 03, 2020 12:40 IST
Hathras gang-rape victim’s kin say ‘couldn’t even see her face before cremation’
Oct 03, 2020 13:06 IST
Previous regimes delayed Ladakh’s Daulat Beg Oldi: PM Modi
Oct 03, 2020 14:46 IST

latest news

Atal Tunnel a symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Modi
Oct 03, 2020 15:00 IST
Mukesh Khanna confirms Shaktimaan film trilogy, to release in theatres
Oct 03, 2020 14:56 IST
PM Modi addresses public rally at Himachal Pradesh’s Solang after Atal tunnel inauguration in Rohtang
Oct 03, 2020 14:55 IST
PM Modi rues lack of strategic vision of past regimes for poor border infrastructure | Analysis
Oct 03, 2020 14:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.