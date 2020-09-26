‘Till how long will India be kept out of UN’s decision making structure’: PM Modi at UNGA

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic.

PM Modi will reflect on a united front against terrorism, a global call for fight against the spread of coronavirus disease and highlight steps to be taken for the fight against climate change.

PM Modi is scheduled as the first speaker of the session.

He will also focus on the “5-S approach” of samman (respect), samvad (dialogue), sahyog (cooperation), shanti (peace) and samriddhi (prosperity).