PM Modi, Amit Shah pay tribute to social reformer Sree Narayana Guru on birth anniversary

Sree Narayana Guru’s life and works epitomised the “perfect blend of spirituality and social reform”, PM Modi tweeted.

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 15:06 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

“I bow to the venerable Sree Narayana Guru on his Jayanti,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid their tributes to spiritual leader and social reformer Sree Narayana Guru on his 164th birth anniversary on Wednesday. The PM called him a “farsighted visionary” whose ideals give strength to many across India.

The leader’s life and works epitomised the “perfect blend of spirituality and social reform”, he tweeted.

“I bow to the venerable Sree Narayana Guru on his Jayanti. His life and works epitomised the perfect blend of spirituality and social reform. He emphasised on education and empowerment of women. He was a farsighted visionary whose ideals give strength to many across India,” PM Modi’s tweet read.

Amit Shah called the departed spiritual leader a “strong advocate of equality and brotherhood”.



“Tributes to venerable Swami Sree Narayana Guru ji on his Jayanti. As a social reformer, spiritual leader and strong advocate of equality & brotherhood, he played an instrumental role in setting up the foundations for social reform in Kerala against discrimination and injustice,” Shah tweeted.

Sree Narayana Guru was born in 1864 in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram. He led a reform movement against the injustice in the caste-ridden society of Kerala in order to promote spiritual enlightenment and social equality. He laid great emphasis on the idea of ‘one caste, one religion and one god.’

