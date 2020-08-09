Sections
Home / India News / PM Modi ‘anguished’ by fire at hotel being used as Covid-19 facility in Vijayawada

PM Modi ‘anguished’ by fire at hotel being used as Covid-19 facility in Vijayawada

The prime minister spoke to Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and assured all possible help.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 09:59 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A fire broke out at a hotel in Vijayawada, fire tenders rushed to the spot. The hotel was being used as a Covid-19 facility. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief on the loss of lives in fire at a hotel that was being used as a Covid-19 facility in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. PM Modi tweeted out saying he is “anguished” by the accident and hoped for the recovery of those injured. At least seven people have been killed in the accident.

“Anguished by the fire at a Covid Centre in Vijayawada. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover as soon as possible. Discussed the prevailing situation with AP CM @ysjagan Ji and assured all possible support,” the prime minister tweeted.

 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also condoled the tragic incident.



“Deeply anguished by the news of tragic fire accident at a COVID-19 facility in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. Centre assures all possible support to the state govt. My condolences are with the affected families in this time of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured,” Shah tweeted.

 

At least seven people were killed in a fire that broke out at a hotel in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada on Sunday morning. The hotel was being used as a Covid-19 dedicated facility, news agency ANI reported.

“The incident took place around 5am. Around 22 patients are being treated in the hospital. We are evacuating the entire building,” Mohammad Imtiaz, Krishna’s district collector, was quoted as saying by ANI. He said that the cause of the fire appears to be a short circuit, as per the preliminary report but needs further investigation.

This comes days after eight people were killed in a fire at a private Covid-19 designated hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Thursday. According to the police, the fire broke out due to a short circuit.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Historic Mayflower ship’s replica set to dock at Plymouth
Aug 09, 2020 09:56 IST
9 Covid-19 patients killed as hotel turned care centre catches fire in Vijayawada
Aug 09, 2020 10:01 IST
Raghu Ram pens emotional note for ‘sweet, troubled friend’ Sameer Sharma
Aug 09, 2020 10:01 IST
LIVE: Nearly 65,000 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours take India’s tally past 2.15 mn
Aug 09, 2020 09:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.