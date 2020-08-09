PM Modi ‘anguished’ by fire at hotel being used as Covid-19 facility in Vijayawada

A fire broke out at a hotel in Vijayawada, fire tenders rushed to the spot. The hotel was being used as a Covid-19 facility. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief on the loss of lives in fire at a hotel that was being used as a Covid-19 facility in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. PM Modi tweeted out saying he is “anguished” by the accident and hoped for the recovery of those injured. At least seven people have been killed in the accident.

“Anguished by the fire at a Covid Centre in Vijayawada. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover as soon as possible. Discussed the prevailing situation with AP CM @ysjagan Ji and assured all possible support,” the prime minister tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also condoled the tragic incident.

“Deeply anguished by the news of tragic fire accident at a COVID-19 facility in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. Centre assures all possible support to the state govt. My condolences are with the affected families in this time of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured,” Shah tweeted.

At least seven people were killed in a fire that broke out at a hotel in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada on Sunday morning. The hotel was being used as a Covid-19 dedicated facility, news agency ANI reported.

“The incident took place around 5am. Around 22 patients are being treated in the hospital. We are evacuating the entire building,” Mohammad Imtiaz, Krishna’s district collector, was quoted as saying by ANI. He said that the cause of the fire appears to be a short circuit, as per the preliminary report but needs further investigation.

This comes days after eight people were killed in a fire at a private Covid-19 designated hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Thursday. According to the police, the fire broke out due to a short circuit.