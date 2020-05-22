Sections
Home / India News / PM Modi announces Rs 500 crore advance relief for cyclone-hit Odisha

PM Modi announces Rs 500 crore advance relief for cyclone-hit Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement after an aerial survey of areas hit by cyclone ‘Amphan’ and holding a review meeting with Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Updated: May 22, 2020 18:49 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Bhubaneswar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that though the Odisha government has been able to save lives by undertaking preparations well in advance, the cyclone has caused damage to housing, power and infrastructure, besides the agriculture sector while moving towards West Bengal. (REUTERS)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an advance financial assistance of Rs 500 crore for cyclone-battered Odisha on Friday.

Modi made the announcement after an aerial survey of areas hit by cyclone ‘Amphan’ and holding a review meeting with Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The prime minister said further assistance will be provided for long-term rehabilitation measures after getting a detailed report from the state government.

The leaders toured districts such as Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur and Mayurbhanj for about 90 minutes.

 



Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi were also present at the review meeting held at the premises of the Biju Patnaik International Airport here.

Modi said that though the Odisha government has been able to save lives by undertaking preparations well in advance, the cyclone has caused damage to housing, power and infrastructure, besides the agriculture sector while moving towards West Bengal.

Complementing the people of Odisha, administration and the chief minister for saving lives, Modi said the disaster posed a serious challenge before the state as it struck at a time when everyone is engaged in a formidable battle against COVID-19. PTI AAM SKN SOM KJ KJ

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

ICC issues guidelines for resumption of cricket
May 22, 2020 20:08 IST
Mumbai police head constable dies of Covid-19
May 22, 2020 20:01 IST
Manimajra man held for carrying banned pills
May 22, 2020 19:58 IST
Covid-19 update: UK extends visas of stranded Indians, others until July 31
May 22, 2020 19:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.