Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / PM Modi appreciates inputs given by citizens for ‘Mann ki Baat’

PM Modi appreciates inputs given by citizens for ‘Mann ki Baat’

Prime minister Modi tweeted, “Every #MannKiBaat we celebrate the accomplishments of outstanding people, working for societal good. But, for every one example shared, there are many I am unable to share due to paucity of time. But, I do read many of the inputs and they are truly valuable.”

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 15:58 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Mallika Soni, Asian News International

Prime minister Narendra Modi during a video conference in New Delhi. (PTI)

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appreciated inputs from the citizens for his monthly radio programme, Mann ki Baat, which is scheduled to be aired on November 29 and urged people to keep sharing their thoughts with him.

“Every #MannKiBaat we celebrate the accomplishments of outstanding people, working for societal good. But, for every one example shared, there are many I am unable to share due to paucity of time. But, I do read many of the inputs and they are truly valuable,” the PM tweeted.

He further added, “This month’s #MannKiBaat is on the 29th. I have already received many interesting inputs and anecdotes about inspiring life journeys. Keep sharing your thoughts on NaMo App, MyGov or record your message on 1800-11-7800.”

 

“Mann ki Baat” is the Prime Minister’s monthly radio programme to the nation, which is broadcasted on the last Sunday of every month. Last month, the PM spoke about the important role played by Kashmir’s Pulwama in fulfilling a large share of India’s pencil needs.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Narendra Modi, President Xi Jinping to join Brics summit today
Nov 17, 2020 15:48 IST
Indians will not tolerate any unholy ‘global gathbandhan’: Shah on Gupkar alliance
Nov 17, 2020 15:50 IST
Pak’s dossier on India is a gamble. 4 reasons why Imran Khan took the risk
Nov 17, 2020 12:56 IST
Madhya Pradesh to table Bill against ‘forced and fraudulent inter-religious marriages’
Nov 17, 2020 15:57 IST

latest news

PM Modi appreciates inputs given by citizens for ‘Mann ki Baat’
Nov 17, 2020 15:58 IST
Long-term work from home may lead to increase in racism: Study
Nov 17, 2020 15:55 IST
Rebuilding lives; Sangrur dalit family comes to terms with death
Nov 17, 2020 15:55 IST
‘Those who oppose BJP’s ideology are labelled corrupt and anti-national’: Omar Abdullah
Nov 17, 2020 15:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.