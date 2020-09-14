Sections
‘There’s corona and there’s duty. MPs chose the path to duty’: PM Modi wishes for a productive monsoon session of Parliament

PM Modi arrived in the Parliament for Monsoon Session and addressed the mediapersons gathered at the Parliament and hoped that the session will be productive.

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 08:52 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

PM Modi arrives in Lok Sabha. (ANI)

PM Modi arrived in the Parliament for monsoon session which begins on Monday. He spoke to mediapersons present at the Parliament and hoped the session which is taking place amid the Covid-19 pandemic will be a fruitful and productive one.

