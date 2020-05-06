PM Modi assures help to Ethiopia in fighting coronavirus

Sections
Modi recalled the close ties between India and Ethiopia and the excellent development partnership between the two nations, a statement said.

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday assured his  Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali of India’s support in ensuring supplies of essential medicines and offsetting the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

During their telephonic conversation, the two leaders discussed the domestic, regional and global challenges posed by the pandemic, and expressed solidarity with each other during the crisis.

“The prime minister assure  Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali of Indian support to Ethiopia, for ensuring supplies of essential medicines and ameliorating the economic impact of the pandemic,” an official statement said.

Prime Minister Modi, on behalf of the people of India and on his own behalf, wished the people of Ethiopia success in the fight against the Covid-19.

