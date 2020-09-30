Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / PM Modi attends Somnath trust meeting through video conference

PM Modi attends Somnath trust meeting through video conference

The trust manages affairs of the famous Somnath temple of Lord Shiva, situated in Gir-Somnath district of Gujarat. The temple is believed to be the first among the 12 Jyotirlinga shrines of Lord Shiva.

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 22:39 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

We discussed a wide range of issues pertaining to the Temple, including the exceptional community service by the Trust during these times and harnessing of technology to enable more devotees to pray,” Modi tweeted. (ANI file photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday participated in the Shree Somnath Trust meeting via video conferencing as its members discussed a wide range of issues pertaining to the historic temple.  “Participated in the Shree Somnath Trust meeting via video conferencing.

We discussed a wide range of issues pertaining to the Temple, including the exceptional community service by the Trust during these times and harnessing of technology to enable more devotees to pray,” he tweeted.

The trust manages affairs of the famous Somnath temple of Lord Shiva, situated in Gir-Somnath district of Gujarat. The temple is believed to be the first among the 12 Jyotirlinga shrines of Lord Shiva.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

No local lockdown outside containment zones: Centre tells state, UT govts
Sep 30, 2020 23:18 IST
RR vs KKR Live: KKR beat RR by 37 runs
Sep 30, 2020 23:19 IST
Nirbhaya of Hathras killed by insensitive government: Sonia Gandhi
Sep 30, 2020 22:36 IST
In breather for Delhi hospitals, licenses need not be renewed till March 2021
Sep 30, 2020 22:25 IST

latest news

Bihar assembly polls: Nothing less than 70 seats agreeable, Congress tells RJD
Sep 30, 2020 23:23 IST
Nagar Van to come up over 37 acres in Mullanpur forest area
Sep 30, 2020 23:17 IST
Development work: Balbir Sidhu gives ₹11 lakh grant to Mohali villages
Sep 30, 2020 23:14 IST
Boris Johnson says UK at ‘critical moment’ in Covid-19 fight
Sep 30, 2020 23:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.