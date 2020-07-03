PM Modi calls Assam CM, assures all help to tackle flood situation

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), over 1.3 million people in 20 of the state’s 33 districts are still affected by floods. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narenda Modi called Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday and assured all help to tackle the flood situation in the state.

“Spoke to Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal and reviewed the situation in the wake of flooding and landslides in parts of the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre to help those affected,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), over 1.3 million people in 20 of the state’s 33 districts are still affected by floods. One more death due to drowning was reported on Friday, taking to total deaths so far in this season to 35.

While the flood situation eased a bit on Friday due to break in heavy rainfall in most parts of the state, a total of 11,741 persons uprooted by flooding are still taking shelter in 156 relief camps.

According to Central Water Commission (CWC), Brahmaputra was flowing over the danger mark at Nematighat and Dhubri, Jia Bharali overflowing at Sonitpur, Kopili at Dharamtul and Beki at Barpeta.

Nearly 70% of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve continued to remain submerged on Friday. According to the park authorities, 48 of the total 223 camps used by forest personnel have been inundated.

A statement issued from CM Sonowal’s office said that besides floods, the PM also inquired about the prevailing Covid-19 scenario in Assam and the steps taken by the state government to control the pandemic.