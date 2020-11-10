PM Modi calls for ‘reformed multilateralism’ to reflect global realities

Sections
Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 15:42 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

Member states of the SCO was convened at the highest level on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Russia. It was attended by all member states including China and Pakistan. (ANI/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for “reformed multilateralism” that reflects global realities of the present times and discussed topics such as expectations of all stakeholders, contemporary challenges and human welfare.

Addressing the 20th Summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State, via video-conferencing, Prime Minister Modi said the United Nations has completed its 75 years but the basic goal of the world body is still incomplete.

“The United Nations has completed its 75 years. But despite many successes, the basic goal of the United Nations is still incomplete. The world struggling with the economic and social suffering of the epidemic is expected to bring radical changes in the system of the UN,” PM Modi said.

“A reformed multilateralism that will reflect today’s global realities and discuss topics such as expectations of all stakeholders, contemporary challenges and human welfare. We expect full support from SCO member nations in this endeavour,” he added.



Member states of the SCO was convened at the highest level on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Russia. It was attended by all member states including China and Pakistan.

Major leaders that are attending the SCO meet are Chinese President Xi Jinping, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and leaders of four Central Asian countries - Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

This is the third meeting, in which New Delhi is participating as a full member.

It was granted the observer status of the SCO in 2005 and in June 2017 it became a full member.

The summit is expected to conclude with the release of a Moscow declaration, which will reflect the broad agenda of the bloc for 2021.

