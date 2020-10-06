Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / PM Modi calls for use of AI in health, farm sectors

PM Modi calls for use of AI in health, farm sectors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for development of innovative ways to use artificial intelligence in various sectors in the country.

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 04:13 IST

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for development of innovative ways to use artificial intelligence in various sectors in the country.

“AI will play a major role in empowering agriculture, health and creating urban infrastructure such as reducing traffic jams,” Modi said, speaking at a five-day conclave, Responsible Artificial Intelligence for Social Empowerment, organised by the ministry of electronics and information technology (MEITY).

“We can use it for better disaster management and monitoring climate change. We have several languages and dialects and can use AI to bridge the language barriers,” he said.

“It remains our collective responsibility to ensure trust in how AI is used. Algorithm transparency is key to establishing this trust. Equally important is accountability. We must protect the world against weaponisation of AI by non-state actors,” he said.

Addressing the conclave, Union minister for information and technology Ravi Shankar Prasad said that technology has helped improve governance in India. “We have e-hospitals, digital markets for farm produce, digital literacy and nearly 17.2 billion was transferred using the Direct Benefit Transfer scheme. 10.6 million farmers use e-markets to sell farm produce...we welcome AI because it has enormous potential to generate development and equity.”

(With agency inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Donald Trump returns to White House after 4-day stay at hospital
Oct 06, 2020 05:30 IST
China’s PLA complicates troop disengagement over Ladakh. It has a condition
Oct 06, 2020 03:56 IST
Hathras fallout: UP probing ‘international plot’ to defame state govt, trigger caste violence
Oct 05, 2020 23:37 IST
PM Modi, Xi to come ‘face-to-face’ at virtual Brics Summit next month
Oct 06, 2020 04:02 IST

latest news

Mike Pence, Kamala Harris all set for vice-presidential debate on Wednesday
Oct 06, 2020 05:42 IST
Hepatitis C discovery earns trio Nobel Prize for Medicine
Oct 06, 2020 05:30 IST
Donald Trump returns to White House after 4-day stay at hospital
Oct 06, 2020 05:30 IST
Govt hears out startups in row over Google’s fees
Oct 06, 2020 04:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.