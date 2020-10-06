PM Modi calls for use of AI in health, farm sectors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for development of innovative ways to use artificial intelligence in various sectors in the country.

“AI will play a major role in empowering agriculture, health and creating urban infrastructure such as reducing traffic jams,” Modi said, speaking at a five-day conclave, Responsible Artificial Intelligence for Social Empowerment, organised by the ministry of electronics and information technology (MEITY).

“We can use it for better disaster management and monitoring climate change. We have several languages and dialects and can use AI to bridge the language barriers,” he said.

“It remains our collective responsibility to ensure trust in how AI is used. Algorithm transparency is key to establishing this trust. Equally important is accountability. We must protect the world against weaponisation of AI by non-state actors,” he said.

Addressing the conclave, Union minister for information and technology Ravi Shankar Prasad said that technology has helped improve governance in India. “We have e-hospitals, digital markets for farm produce, digital literacy and nearly 17.2 billion was transferred using the Direct Benefit Transfer scheme. 10.6 million farmers use e-markets to sell farm produce...we welcome AI because it has enormous potential to generate development and equity.”

(With agency inputs)