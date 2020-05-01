Sections
PM Modi chairs meet on civil aviation, plans to use Indian air space efficiently post-lockdown

In the meeting, it was decided that the Indian air space should be effectively used in such a manner that flying time is reduced benefitting travellers and also helping airlines to cut costs in close co-operation with the Department of Military Affairs.

Updated: May 01, 2020 18:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State (Civil Aviation), Minister of State (Finance) and other senior officials of the Union government attended the meeting with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi . (ANI PHOTO.)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a meeting to review plans that could help in making the country’s Civil Aviation sector more efficient and able to cope with the consequences of the nationwide lockdown and closure of the Indian air space to fight the coronavirus disease.

To generate more revenue so that the aviation sector can bounce back, as well as to bring in more efficiency at airports, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has been asked to expedite the process of handing over of 6 more airports on PPP basis, by starting the tender process.

The process needs to begin within three months, it was decided at the meeting.



The e-DGCA project was also reviewed. This project will bring in more transparency in the DGCA’s official work and help all stakeholders by reducing the processing time for various licences/permissions.

It was also decided that all reform initiatives taken by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the organizations falling under it should proceed in a time-bound manner

Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State (Civil Aviation), Minister of State (Finance) and other senior officials of the Union government attended the meeting with the Prime Minister.

