India will definitely get its growth back, says PM Modi at CII event

PM Modi made the comments while delivering the inaugural address at the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) annual session 2020, Getting Growth Back. (Photo: BJP4India/ Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday India will tide over the coronavirus pandemic and will get back on track with the government’s decisive policies.

Modi congratulated the industry body on completing 125 years of the organisation as he made his first major speech on the Indian economy since the announcement of Unlock 1.

“We will definitely get our growth back. India will get its growth back,” he said while addressing the session through video conference.

“Corona has pushed us back but India has pushed back as well after the lockdown and entered Unlock Phase 1. As a great part of the economy has been opened up and more will open after June 8,” he said.

He then gave reasons behind his confidence.

“Some people must be thinking about how can I be so confident during this hour of crisis. I have immense trust in India’s capabilities and crisis management. I trust India’s talent and technology. I trust innovation and intellect of India. I trust the farmers of India, MSME’s, entrepreneurs and on industry leaders,” he said.

India has been able to enter Unlock Phase I because as the coronavirus was spreading its tentacles across the world, India was ready.

He was indicating to the government’s slew of policy reforms and a revival package of Rs 20 lakh crore to help India cope with the Covid-19 pandemic and the impact of the lockdown imposed to fight it.

“As industry leaders, you would have questions about the government’s next step. Getting the economy back on track is among one of our highest priorities,” he said.

The government has taken decisions that will help the country in the long term as well, the Prime Minister said.

The Centre had on Saturday released details of the first of a three-phase plan—Unlock 1.0—to lift stringent restrictions imposed over two months ago to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The Union home ministry said on Saturday places of worship, shopping malls, and hotels and restaurants can open from June 8 as it released details of the first of a three-phase plan aimed at lifting stringent restrictions imposed over two months ago.

The plan also removes restrictions on inter- and intra-state travel.

The Centre has empowered states and Union territories to identify containment zones in accordance with the health ministry’s guidelines.