PM Modi condoles death of eminent mathematician C S Seshadri

C S Seshadri died in Chennai on Friday. He was 88.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 17:39 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the death of eminent mathematician C S Seshadri (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the death of eminent mathematician C S Seshadri, saying his work in algebraic geometry will be remembered for generations.

“In the passing away of Professor C S Seshadri, we have lost an intellectual stalwart who did outstanding work in mathematics. His efforts, especially in algebraic geometry, will be remembered for generations,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter. “Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” Modi said.

