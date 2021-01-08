Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / PM Modi condoles death of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s niece Chitra Ghosh

PM Modi condoles death of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s niece Chitra Ghosh

Chitra Ghosh was the chairperson of the platform named Open Platform for Netaji, which was formed in 2012. On October 14, 2015 Ghosh led a delegation to meet PM Modi. It led to the declassification of Netaji’s files.

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 13:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

File photo of Chitra Ghosh. (Photo @gssjodhpur)

Chitra Ghosh, youngest daughter of Sarat Chandra Bose and niece of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, died in Kolkata on Thursday. She was 90.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled his interaction with her and expressed his condolences on Friday.

“Professor Chitra Ghosh made pioneering contributions to academics and community service. I recall my interaction with her, we discussed many subjects, including declassification of files relating to Netaji Bose. Saddened by her demise. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

 



Ghosh was the chairperson of the platform named Open Platform for Netaji, which was formed in 2012. On October 14, 2015 Ghosh led a delegation to meet PM Modi. It led to the declassification of Netaji’s files.

She headed the political science department at Lady Brabourne College and served as a visiting lecturer of political science and international relations at Calcutta University and Jadavpur University.

Ghosh also partnered with her husband Subimal Ghosh, former Sheriff of Kolkata, in his philanthropic work.

She has authored books like The Rights and Obligations of Indian Women, Women’s Studies in India, Women and Politics, among others

“Her husband had passed away in October 2016. Ghosh is survived by son Sutanu Ghosh and daughter Suneepa Dutta and grandchildren,” said Chandra Kumar Bose, nephew of Chitra Ghosh.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Global terrorist Masood Azhar is finally a wanted man in Pak. Dawood next?
by Shishir Gupta
Ahead of talks, govt says hopeful of resolving farmers’ issues
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
2020 one of warmest years on record, despite cooling La Nina effect: Study
by Jayashree Nandi
India to chair Taliban sanctions committee, to keep focus on terrorists, sponsors
by Rezaul H Laskar

latest news

Steve Smith breaks Kohli, Tendulkar’s record as he scores 27th Test hundred
by hindustantimes.com
Kerala Assembly speaker’s personal staff appears before Customs
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Pulling strings: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza
by By Dilip D’Souza
UN human rights official asks Trump to renounce false, dangerous narratives
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.