Sections
Home / India News / PM Modi condoles death of patients in fire at Ahmedabad’s Covid-19 hospital

PM Modi condoles death of patients in fire at Ahmedabad’s Covid-19 hospital

PM Modi said he has spoken to chief minister Vijay Rupani and state Governor regarding the situation and assured all possible assistance to the affected.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 08:56 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena,

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the tragic loss of lives in a fire that broke out at a Covid-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. At least eight patients have been killed in the accident.

“Saddened by the tragic hospital fire in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon,” the prime minister tweeted.

The prime minister said he has spoken to chief minister Vijay Rupani and state Governor regarding the situation and assured all possible assistance to the affected.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

KTM 250 Duke BS 6 launched with LED headlights. Here’s how much it costs
Aug 06, 2020 08:52 IST
PM Modi condoles death of patients in fire at Ahmedabad’s Covid-19 hospital
Aug 06, 2020 08:56 IST
Sushant’s niece shares pics with actor, thanks fans for ‘tireless efforts’
Aug 06, 2020 08:48 IST
Erdogan’s Turkey working on Imran Khan’s script, funds fronts to hurt India: Intel
Aug 06, 2020 08:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.