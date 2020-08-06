PM Modi condoles death of patients in fire at Ahmedabad’s Covid-19 hospital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the tragic loss of lives in a fire that broke out at a Covid-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. At least eight patients have been killed in the accident.

“Saddened by the tragic hospital fire in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon,” the prime minister tweeted.

The prime minister said he has spoken to chief minister Vijay Rupani and state Governor regarding the situation and assured all possible assistance to the affected.