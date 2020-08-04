Sections
PM Modi condoles death of theatre personality Ebrahim Alkazi

“His contributions to the world of art and culture are noteworthy ... Shri Ebrahim Alkazi will be remembered for his efforts to make theatre more popular and accessible across India,” the prime minister tweeted.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 18:43 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

Ebrahim Alkazi died this afternoon following a heart attack. He was 94. Alkazi produced plays such as Girish Karnad’s “Tughlaq” and Dharamvir Bharati’s “Andha Yug”. (ANI)

Alkazi died this afternoon following a heart attack. He was 94. Alkazi produced plays such as Girish Karnad's "Tughlaq" and Dharamvir Bharati's "Andha Yug".

“His contributions to the world of art and culture are noteworthy ... Shri Ebrahim Alkazi will be remembered for his efforts to make theatre more popular and accessible across India,” the prime minister tweeted.

“Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace,” Modi said.

