PM Modi condoles demise of ‘Maheshbhai’, ‘Nareshbhai’, shares old photo with Kanodia brothers in remembrance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of actor-turned-politician Naresh Kanodia who passed away on Tuesday, just two days after his Mahesh Kanodia breathed his last....

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 13:51 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of actor-turned-politician Naresh Kanodia who passed away on Tuesday, just two days after his Mahesh Kanodia breathed his last. Mahesh Kanodia was 83 and was suffering from prolonged illness. Naresh Kanodia was suffering from Covid-19 and was on ventilation support.

 

“In a span of two days, we have lost both Maheshbhai and Nareshbhai Kanodia. Their contributions to the world of culture, especially popularising Gujarati songs, music and theatre will never be forgotten. They also worked hard to serve society and empower the downtrodden,” PM Modi tweeted sharing an old photo when he can be seen with both the Kanodia brothers.

 

The superstar of Gujarati cinema, Naresh Kanodia worked in more than 100 Gujarati films. He represented Karjan Assembly constituency from 2002 to 2007.

The brother started their musical career together and became one of the most successful musical pairs in Gujarat. In 2012, Naresh Kanodia was awarded with the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award.

