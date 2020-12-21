PM Modi condoles Motilal Vora’s death, says the Congress leader had vast political and organisational experience

New Delhi: In this July 29, 2019 file photo, senior Congress leader Motilal Vora at Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi. Vora passed away at Fortis Escort Hospital in Delhi on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, a day after celebrating his 93 birthday. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the passing away of senior Congress leader Motilal Vora. The Prime Minister said that he is saddened by Vora’s demise.

“Shri Motilal Vora Ji was among the senior-most Congress leaders, who had vast administrative and organisational experience in a political career that spanned decades. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti,” PM Modi said on Twitter.

Vora died at a hospital in Delhi on Monday. He was 93. The Congress leader had recently recovered from Covid-19.

A former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and a former governor of Uttar Pradesh, Vora served as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) treasurer for 16 years till 2018 when the important organisational post was handed over to another senior leader Ahmed Patel.

Patel died in a Gurugram hospital on November 25 after having tested positive for Covid-19 in October.

Vora will be cremated in Chhattisgarh where his body will be taken either today or on Tuesday.