PM Modi condoles Muradnagar roof collapse incident in UP; says government engaged in relief and rescue work

The roof collapsed when several people had taken shelter at the structure while it rained. Most of them were relatives of a local resident of Dayanand Colony, who died on Saturday. He was being cremated at that time.

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 18:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the roof collapse incident in Uttar Pradesh Muradnagar was “unfortunate” and expressed his condolences. Twenty one people have been killed in the incident, the police said.

The unfortunate incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Muradnagar has given me great sorrow. The state government is engaged in relief and rescue work. I express my condolences to the relatives of those who lost their lives in this accident, as well as wish the injured to get well soon,” PM Modi tweeted.

 

The roof collapsed when several people had taken shelter at the structure while it rained. Most of them were relatives of a local resident of Dayanand Colony, who died on Saturday. He was being cremated at that time.



Hindustan Times’ sister publication Hindustan reported that many people did not get a chance to escape.

Rescue workers sifted through the rubble for hours to ensure that people were not trapped there.

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was also sent to the spot in Muradnagar’s Ukhlarsi village.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives. He also announced Rs 2 lakh as financial relief for the families of each person killed, news agency PTI reported.

