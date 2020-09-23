PM Modi condoles Suresh Angadi’s death, calls him an ‘exceptional karyakarta, dedicated MP’

Sections
Suresh Angadi passed away in Delhi on Wednesday in the national capital. The 65-year-old BJP minister had tested positive for Covid-19 on September 11.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 22:19 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the demise of minister of state for railways Suresh Angadi and called him an exceptional party worker who strengthened BJP in Karnataka.

“Shri Suresh Angadi was an exceptional Karyakarta, who worked hard to make the Party strong in Karnataka. He was a dedicated MP and effective Minister, admired across the spectrum. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour. Om Shanti,” PM Modi said.

Angadi passed away in Delhi on Wednesday in the national capital. The 65-year-old BJP minister had tested positive for Covid-19 on September 11.

