Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / PM Modi dedicates Rewari-Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor to nation

PM Modi dedicates Rewari-Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor to nation

Through video-conferencing, Modi also flagged off the world’s first double-stack long-haul 1.5-km-long container train hauled by electric traction from New Ateli-New Kishangarh.The New Rewari-New Madar section of the WDFC is situated in Haryana.

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 13:01 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Chandigarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday dedicated the 306-km New Rewari-New Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor to the nation. (ANI on Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday dedicated the 306-km New Rewari-New Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) to the nation.

Through video-conferencing, Modi also flagged off the world’s first double-stack long-haul 1.5-km-long container train hauled by electric traction from New Ateli-New Kishangarh.

On this occasion, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot were also present.

The New Rewari-New Madar section of the WDFC is situated in Haryana --approximately 79 km in Mahendragarh and Rewari districts -- and Rajasthan --approximately 227 km in Jaipur, Ajmer, Sikar, Nagaur, and Alwar districts. 

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Trump summoned supporters to ‘wild’ protest and told them to fight. They did
by Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
What steps have you taken to prevent Covid spread at farmers’ protest site: SC to Centre
by Abraham Thomas
At least four dead after Trump supporters ransack US Capitol
by Yashwant Raj
Akhilesh Yadav sets up 3-member panel to ‘probe’ Badaun gang-rape and murder
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay

latest news

Delhi: Fog disrupts early morning flights, officials say impact not much
by Anvit Srivastava
Kareena Kapoor shares glamorous black and white pic
by HT Entertainment Desk
Rishabh Pant gets trolled for dropping debutant Will Puckovski twice
by hindustantimes.com
Trump summoned supporters to ‘wild’ protest and told them to fight. They did
by Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.