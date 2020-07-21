PM Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh condole Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon’s death

The death of 85-year-old Lal Ji Tandon, who was in a hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, was announced by his son Ashutosh Tandon. (ANI file photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other leaders condoled the death of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, who passed away on Tuesday morning following complications in his liver and kidney.

The death of 85-year-old Lal Ji Tandon, who was in a hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, was announced by his son Ashutosh Tandon Gopalji.

“Shri Lalji Tandon will be remembered for his untiring efforts to serve society. He played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. He made a mark as an effective administrator, always giving importance of public welfare. Anguished by his passing away,” PM Modi tweeted.

“Shri Lalji Tandon was well-versed with constitutional matters. He enjoyed a long and close association with beloved Atal Ji. In this hour of grief, my condolences to the family and well-wishers of Shri Tandon. Om Shanti,” he added.

Also read: Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon passes away at 85

Defence minister Rajnath Singh also condoled Tandon’s death and remembered his as one of the tallest leaders of Uttar Pradesh.

“The news of the demise of Shri Lalji Tandon, Governor of Madhya Pradesh and a powerful personality of Uttar Pradesh, is very painful. I had the opportunity to work with Tandonji for a long time. His long public life has been devoted to the service of the people and he has left a distinct mark through his work,” Rajnath Singh tweeted in Hindi.

“Tandonji was highly sociable by nature and also very popular among the activists. People of Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh still appreciate the development work done by him in various positions. May God provide patience and strength to the bereaved family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!” he added.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed his grief following the death of Lalji Tandon. In a press statement, Adityanath termed him as a great leader who had immense love for Lucknow in his heart.

“He was the life of Lucknow. In his death the country has lost an able administrator, a popular leader and a committed social worker,” Adityanath said in a tweet.

Union textile minister Smriti Irani also tweeted her condolence for Lalji Tandon’s family.

“I am pained to hear about the sad demise of Shri Lalji Tandon. A stalwart , Babuji helped pave the way for many youngsters, guiding us gently on our ideological journey. My condolences to Gopal bhaiya & family. Om Shanti,” Smriti Irani posted.

Digvijaya Singh, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Congress leader, was among the first to condole Tandon’s demise.

“I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the sad demise of His Excellency the Governor Shri Lalji Tandon. The generation of the BJP/ RSS involved in the service of people is now ending. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to the family members of Tandon.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati also expressed her grief.

“The news of the death of Shri Lalji Tandon, who was a very social, sociable and cultured person, in Lucknow during his treatment today is extremely sad and my deepest regards to his family,” Mayawati tweeted in Hindi.

Several UP ministers, including Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh, and chairperson of UP Labour Welfare Council Sunil Bharala also paid their respects.

Bharala said Tandon guided a generation of young leaders and was a torchbearer of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) ethos. “He was a father figure to all of us,” Bharala said.

Tandon’s son, a minister in the state cabinet, said his last rites would be performed at Gulalaghat crematorium in Lucknow at 4.30pm.