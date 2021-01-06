Sections
PM Modi dials Chancellor Merkel, promises to use vaccine capabilities to help other nations

PM Modi appreciated Merkel’s long-standing role in providing stable and strong leadership on the European and global stages, and thanked her for guiding the growth of the India-Germany strategic partnership.

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 21:41 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi briefed Chancellor Merkel on the developments in India with regard to vaccine development for Covid-19. (Image used for representation). (PTI PHOTO.)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday assured German Chancellor Angela Merkel of India’s commitment to deploy its vaccine development and manufacturing capacities for the benefit of the world.

The matter figured in a video-teleconference between the two leaders, who discussed key issues such as the response to the Covid-19 pandemic, bilateral relations, and regional and global issues, particularly India-European Union (EU) ties.

Modi appreciated Merkel’s long-standing role in providing stable and strong leadership on the European and global stages, and thanked her for guiding the growth of the India-Germany strategic partnership, according to readout from the external affairs ministry.

“The Prime Minister briefed Chancellor Merkel on the developments in India with regard to vaccine development and assured Chancellor Merkel of India’s commitment to deploy its capacities for the benefit of the world,” the readout said.



Modi also conveyed his best wishes for the early containment of a new wave of infections in Germany and other European countries.

He also welcomed Germany’s decision to join the International Solar Alliance (ISA), and expressed his desire to strengthen cooperation on the platform of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

Noting that this year marks the 70th anniversary of relations between India and Germany and 20th anniversary of the strategic partnership, the two leaders agreed to hold the sixth inter-governmental consultations at an early date and to set an ambitious agenda for the discussions.

Without giving details, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert tweeted that the two leaders discussed the pandemic, advances in vaccine development and production and the Indo-Pacific region.

