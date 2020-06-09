Sections
PM Modi discusses Covid-19 pandemic with Philippines president

The Philippines President appreciated the steps taken by India to maintain supply of essential pharmaceutical products to his country, an official statement said.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 20:37 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

The prime minister also conveyed his best wishes to President Duterte and the people of the Philippines for the forthcoming National Day. (Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday discussed the Covid-19 pandemic with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte and assured that India’s well-established capacity for manufacturing affordable pharmaceutical products would continue to be deployed for the benefit of the entire humanity. The leaders also discussed the steps being taken by the two governments to address the challenges arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic, an official statement said.

The Philippines President appreciated the steps taken by India to maintain supply of essential pharmaceutical products to his country, it said.

The prime minister assured President Duterte of India’s commitment to support the Philippines in its fight against the pandemic. “He stressed that India’s well-established capacity for manufacturing affordable pharmaceutical products, including for an eventual vaccine once it is found, would continue to be deployed for the benefit of entire humanity,” the statement said. Both leaders expressed appreciation for the cooperation extended to ensure the welfare of their citizens in each other’s territory, as also for their repatriation home, during the ongoing health crisis. The leaders shared their satisfaction at the progress seen in recent years in all aspects of the bilateral relationship, including defence cooperation, it said.

Taking to Twitter, Modi later said, “India and the Philippines will cooperate to reduce the health and economic impact of the pandemic, and to give shape to our common vision for the Indo-Pacific region.” Modi emphasised that India sees the Philippines as a vital partner in the Indo-Pacific Region.



The prime minister also conveyed his best wishes to President Duterte and the people of the Philippines for the forthcoming National Day.

