Home / India News / PM Modi, Donald Trump get along so well, says Nikki Haley

PM Modi, Donald Trump get along so well, says Nikki Haley

Speaking about China in view of national security threat, Haley said that Beijing is the United States’ “absolute number one” national security threat adding that US President Donald Trump has made sure China does not steal American intellectual property.

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 07:37 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Philadelphia

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. (AP File Photo )

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi get “along so well” and the two countries are partnering in defence, trade and other sectors, said Nikki Haley, American former envoy to United Nations, on Saturday.

Speaking during an event here, Haley, Indian-American Republican politician, said in the aftermath of the coronavirus, there is more of a coalition that the United States is bringing in India along with Australia and Japan.

“...The relationship with India has never been stronger ever. India is the largest democracy that shares our values. And President Trump and Prime Minister Modi get along so well. But now we are actually partnering with them on defense and trade and other areas,” she said at a fireside chat event organised by the Indian Voices for Trump in the battleground state of Philadelphia.

“And with COVID-19 coming from China. There’s more of a coalition that the United States is bringing in India, along with Australia and Japan. And so, really, the foreign policy of President Trump has been gangbusters over any other president that we have had in decades, and that affects every one of us from national security,” she added.



Haley, the two-term governor of South Carolina, was the first Cabinet-ranking Indian-American in any presidential administration. She is now campaigning for Trump ahead of the US election.

In a message for all Indian Americans, Haley told ANI: “The Indian American community contributes a lot to the United States, and it is the best country in the world but we have to protect them. So we need the American community to remember that President Trump was given us the lowest unemployment has allowed for businesses to thrive.”

“It’s really allowed us the opportunity to excel in every field and every direction we need to go and continue to support him so that we can continue doing that for our children, our grandchildren right,” she added.

Haley, former US Ambassador to the UN, said President Trump has “put China on notice”.”China is our absolute number one threat right now, a huge national security threat. With the trade deal that the President did, not only did he get a better trade deal for us, he put China on notice with intellectual property.”

“He has made sure that they know that they can not turn around and steal intellectual property. They cannot go and spy on our universities, and that we are going to hold them accountable as we go forward,” she added.

