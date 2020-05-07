PM Modi, European Council President discuss Covid-19 situation

Sections
Both the leaders recognized the importance of regional and global coordination to effectively address the health and economic impact of Covid-19.

Updated: May 07, 2020 23:32 IST

By Asian News International, New Delhi

The leaders also agreed to remain in touch on the evolving dimensions of the crisis as well as the post-Covid context. (Bloomberg)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with Charles Michel, President of the European Council and the two leaders discussed situation created by Covid-19 and responses to the challenge.

“The two leaders discussed the situation of and responses to the Covid-19 pandemic in India and the European Union. They appreciated mutual cooperation extended in the face of the pandemic, including for ensuring supplies of essential pharmaceutical products,” a PMO release said.

Both the leaders recognized the importance of regional and global coordination to effectively address the health and economic impact of Covid-19.

They reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the India-EU strategic partnership and agreed that their officials would work together to prepare a substantive agenda for the next India-EU Summit meeting.



The leaders also agreed to remain in touch on the evolving dimensions of the crisis as well as the post-Covid context.

The Prime Minister said in a tweet later that he had excellent discussion with the President of the European Council and the India-EU partnership has tremendous potential in many areas, including scientific research and innovation.

“Had an excellent discussion with @eucopresident H.E. Charles Michel on how India and Europe can cooperate during the Covid-19 crisis for protecting global health and contributing to global economic recovery,” he said.

Michel said he welcomes India’s leadership in tackling the virus in the region and globally.

“Spoke today with @narendramodi about how EU and India can drive greater global cooperation in fighting Covid-19. I welcome India’s leadership in tackling the virus in the region and globally. We also discussed our strategic partnership, as a catalyst for economic recovery,” he said.

