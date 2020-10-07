Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / PM Modi extends birthday wishes to his ‘friend’ Russian President Vladimir Putin

PM Modi extends birthday wishes to his ‘friend’ Russian President Vladimir Putin

“Spoke to my friend President Vladimir Putin to greet him on his birthday today. Appreciated his immense personal contribution to strengthening the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia,” said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in an official statement.

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 16:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday wishes to his “friend” and Russian President Vladimir Putin on his 68th birthday on Wednesday. Both leaders held a telephonic conversation, where they discussed challenges, including those posed by Covid-19 pandemic. They also agreed to remain in touch over the coming days.

“Spoke to my friend President Vladimir Putin to greet him on his birthday today. Appreciated his immense personal contribution to strengthening the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia,” said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in an official statement.

“In the phone call, both leaders agreed to remain in touch over the coming days, including on the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic,” it also said.

PM Modi also expressed keenness to welcome President Putin in India, as soon as possible public health situation normalises, according to the statement.

India and Russia are old allies on the international forum. Since PM Modi came into power, both leaders have maintained constant touch and discussed ways to strengthen the bilateral relations.

In June this year, both leaders discussed strategy to jointly address the challenges of the post-Covid world. They also discussed strategy to strengthen the Indo-Russia ties.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Yogendra Yadav, farmers protest near Haryana Deputy CM’s house
Oct 07, 2020 16:12 IST
2020 Nobel Prize for chemistry awarded to Charpentier and Doudna
Oct 07, 2020 15:37 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Mumbai Police to take action against journalists who chase vehicles
Oct 07, 2020 15:58 IST
‘Must have called boyfriend to the field’: BJP leader’s shocker on Hathras
Oct 07, 2020 16:43 IST

latest news

Gold plunges Rs 694; silver up Rs 126
Oct 07, 2020 16:47 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Sahni-led VIP formally joins NDA, to contest on 11 seats
Oct 07, 2020 16:45 IST
Canadian entrepreneur advocates for ruthlessness and resourcefulness
Oct 07, 2020 16:44 IST
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: CSK eye third win against KKR
Oct 07, 2020 16:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.