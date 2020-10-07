PM Modi extends birthday wishes to his ‘friend’ Russian President Vladimir Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday wishes to his “friend” and Russian President Vladimir Putin on his 68th birthday on Wednesday. Both leaders held a telephonic conversation, where they discussed challenges, including those posed by Covid-19 pandemic. They also agreed to remain in touch over the coming days.

“Spoke to my friend President Vladimir Putin to greet him on his birthday today. Appreciated his immense personal contribution to strengthening the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia,” said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in an official statement.

“In the phone call, both leaders agreed to remain in touch over the coming days, including on the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic,” it also said.

PM Modi also expressed keenness to welcome President Putin in India, as soon as possible public health situation normalises, according to the statement.

India and Russia are old allies on the international forum. Since PM Modi came into power, both leaders have maintained constant touch and discussed ways to strengthen the bilateral relations.

In June this year, both leaders discussed strategy to jointly address the challenges of the post-Covid world. They also discussed strategy to strengthen the Indo-Russia ties.