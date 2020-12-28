Sections
PM Modi flags off 100th Kisan Rail in Maharashtra, congratulates crores of farmers of the country

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 17:15 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai,

Congratulating crores of farmers of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday flagged off the 100th Kisan Rail in Maharashtra and said that the rail move is a big step toward empowering the farmers.

The100th Kisan Rail has been flagged off from Sangola in Maharashtra to Shalimar in West Bengal, via video conferencing. Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal were also present at the event.

“I congratulate crores of farmers of the country. Despite Covid-19 challenge Kisan Rail network has expanded in the last four months and got its 100th rail now,” PM Modi said, adding that Kisan Rail is a big step towards empowering the farmers and increasing their income:

PM Modi also said that farmers and farming of every region of the country are being connected by Kisan Rail.

“Even in the last 4 months, this network of Kisan Rail has reached the figure of 100 in the midst of the challenge of coronavirus,” PM Modi said.

