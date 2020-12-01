Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / PM Modi greets Border Security Force on its raising day

PM Modi greets Border Security Force on its raising day

BSF personnel have also been deployed in the past to deal with internal challenges, including in counter-terrorism operations in Kashmir. 

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 10:10 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

“BSF has distinguished itself as a valorous force, unwavering in their commitment to protect the nation and assist citizens during natural calamities,” Modi tweeted. (PTI file photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted the Border Security Force, which guards the country’s international border, on its raising day and said India is proud of it.  The BSF has distinguished itself as a valorous force, unwavering in its commitment to protecting the nation and assisting citizens during natural calamities, he said in a tweet. 

The BSF was raised on this day in 1965 with a purpose to guard India’s international border with Pakistan and later with Bangladesh too when it became an independent country in 1971.

BSF personnel have also been deployed in the past to deal with internal challenges, including in counter-terrorism operations in Kashmir. 

In a tweet, the prime minister said, “Best wishes to all @BSF_India personnel and their families on the special occasion of their Raising Day. BSF has distinguished itself as a valorous force, unwavering in their commitment to protect the nation and assist citizens during natural calamities. India is proud of BSF!”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ahead of Bengal polls, TMC govt to launch its biggest outreach drive today
Dec 01, 2020 10:05 IST
India’s daily Covid-19 count drops to 31,118, active cases further down
Dec 01, 2020 09:42 IST
Centre’s new Covid-19 guidelines come into effect from today
Dec 01, 2020 10:57 IST
Arnab Goswami ‘cop assault’ case: Sessions court to hear anticipatory bail pleas today
Dec 01, 2020 10:35 IST

latest news

Unilever to trial four-day working week in New Zealand
Dec 01, 2020 11:05 IST
Nurse shares ‘how it started vs how it is going’ pictures. They are jarring
Dec 01, 2020 11:07 IST
Medical, paramedical colleges reopen in Karnataka
Dec 01, 2020 11:02 IST
Macron’s U-turn leaves French police chief to take heat over abuse
Dec 01, 2020 10:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.