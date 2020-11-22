PM Modi greets Mulayam on his 81st birthday, prays for his healthy life

Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his greetings to Samajwadi party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav on his 82nd birthday (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his greetings to Samajwadi party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav on his 81st birthday and said the latter is one of the senior-most and experienced leaders of the nation.

“Spoke to Mulayam Singh Yadav and greeted him on his birthday. He is one of the senior-most and experienced leaders of our country who is passionate about agriculture and rural development. I pray for his long and healthy life,” PM Modi tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the party workers celebrated Mulayam Singh’s birthday outside his residence and the party office in Lucknow.

The area around Singh’s residence was decorated with poster greetings and the party workers were seen reaching the party headquarters in large numbers to congratulate their leader.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari took to Twitter and wished Singh for his long and healthy life.

“Happy Birthday to the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and founder of Samajwadi Party, Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji. On this day, I pray to God for your healthy and long life,” Gadkari wrote in Hindi.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla also took to Twitter to wish the leader. “Happy birthday to senior politician and Lok Sabha MP from Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh) Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji. Wish you good health and long life.”