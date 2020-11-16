PM Modi greets nation on ‘Bhai Dooj’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the nation on the occasion of Bhai Dooj.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said: “Best wishes to all of you on the holy occasion of Bhai Dooj.”

Bhai Dooj, the festival of a symbol of brother-sister love is being celebrated all over the country today.

On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing Tika ceremony and brothers offer gifts to their sisters.

Bhaiya Dooj is also known as Bhau Beej and Bhathru Dwithiya. As per Hindu traditions. it is believed that Goddess Yamuna fed her brother Yamraj on Kartik Dwitiya at her own home. Since then this day is known as Yama Dwitiya.