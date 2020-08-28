Sections
Home / India News / PM Modi hails achievements of ‘Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana’ as it completes 6 years

PM Modi hails achievements of ‘Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana’ as it completes 6 years

The Prime Minister added that the high number of beneficiaries of this scheme are from rural areas and are women.

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 10:59 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

The Prime Minister also shared some infographics which stated that till August 2015, 17.90 crore PM-JDY bank accounts were opened whereas till August 2020, as many as 40.35 crore bank accounts have been opened. (ANI)

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana that was launched with an ambitious aim of banking the unbanked completed six years on Friday, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi wrote, “Today, six years ago, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana was launched with an ambitious aim of banking the unbanked. This initiative has been a game-changer, serving as the foundation for many poverty alleviation initiatives, benefitting crores of people. #6YearsOfJanDhanYojana.”

The Prime Minister added that the high number of beneficiaries of this scheme are from rural areas and are women.

“Thanks to the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, the future of several families has become secure. A high proportion of beneficiaries are from rural areas and are women. I also applaud all those who have worked tirelessly to make PM-JDY a success,” he wrote in another tweet.



The Prime Minister also shared some infographics which stated that till August 2015, 17.90 crore PM-JDY bank accounts were opened whereas till August 2020, as many as 40.35 crore bank accounts have been opened.

The key features of this scheme are--Opening of basic saving bank deposit account with relaxed KYC, zero balance, and zero charges.

Another being, the issuance of debit cards, with free accident insurance coverage of Rs 2 lakh and micro-insurance, overdraft for consumption, micro-pension, and micro-credit facilities.

Another infographic stated that over 63.6 per cent of the PM-JDY account holders are from rural areas while 36.4 per cent are from urban areas. Over 55 per cent PM-JDY account holders are women.

Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, a government scheme that aims to expand and make affordable access to financial services such as bank accounts, remittances, credit, insurance and pensions, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, 2014.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Not wearing a mask can put flyers on no-fly list
Aug 28, 2020 11:03 IST
PM Modi hails achievements of ‘Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana’ as it completes 6 years
Aug 28, 2020 10:59 IST
SC upholds UGC decision, University students will not be promoted without examinations
Aug 28, 2020 11:06 IST
IAF to formally induct Rafale jets on September 10
Aug 28, 2020 10:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.