PM Modi hails BJP’s assembly bypoll victories across states

Hailing the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) performance in assembly bypolls in various states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised the party’s leadership there and expressed his thanks to people.

Powered by the “progressive agenda” of the government under Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan and the hardwork of its workers, the BJP has emerged as the “unparalleled choice” of people in Madhya Pradesh, Modi said, adding that the people’s affection for the party is “invaluable”.

The BJP has won 16 seats and was leading in three others in the bypolls to 28 seats in the state.

In a tweet about the party’s win in two bypolls in Karnataka, Modi said, “The @BJP4Karnataka’s victories in Rajarajeshwarinagar and Sira are extremely special. It reaffirms the people’s unwavering faith in the reform agenda of the Centre and State Government under @BSYBJP Ji. I thank the people for their support and laud the efforts of our Karyakartas.” Lauding the party’s win in all eight assembly seat bypolls in Gujarat, he said the bond between the people of state and the BJP is “unbreakable”.

This affection is again seen in the eight by-polls where the BJP made a clean sweep, he said, appreciating voters for support and the work of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani-led government.

“In Uttar Pradesh, the pro-people policies of the Centre and UP Government under @myogiadityanath Ji have endeared our party to the citizens. They have given unequivocal support to the BJP, for which I express gratitude. I also appreciate the good work of the @BJP4UP Unit,” he tweeted.

It won six of the seven seats where bypolls were held in the state. The prime minister also described the party’s win in the solitary assembly bypoll in Dubbak in Telangana as historic. “This is a historic win and gives us strength to serve the state with greater vigour. Our Karyakartas worked very hard and I laud their noteworthy efforts in furthering BJP’s development agenda,” he said.

About Manipur, he tweeted, “I thank the people of Manipur for once again reposing faith in the development agenda of BJP! Congratulations to @BJP4Manipur for the phenomenal wins in the by-polls. These victories will strengthen the State Government under @NBirenSingh Ji and help fulfil people’s aspirations.”

